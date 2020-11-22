No new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore for 12th day, longest such stretch since start of outbreak

SINGAPORE - Singapore has had no new coronavirus cases in the community for the 12th day in a row, as of Sunday (Nov 22).

There were also no cases in the dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

This marks the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23. There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

MOH also confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Sunday, all of which were imported.

Of these, three were Singapore permanent residents who returned from India, while five were work permit holders who returned from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Another two were a dependant's pass holder and student's pass holder respectively who arrived from India.

These 10 individuals had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and tested during that period.

The remaining two cases were crew members of separate ships. One had arrived from Indonesia to board a ship docked here. He was isolated upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive for Covid-19.

The other arrived on a ship from the Philippines. He did not disembark from the ship where he was isolated and was swabbed on board.

All 12 new cases were asymptomatic and detected from proactive screening and surveillance.

Meanwhile, Bugis Street and the Kopitiam @ Jurong East were places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It said that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Close contacts of the patients have already been notified.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week, MOH noted.

Three more cases of coronavirus infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,052 people have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, but one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 39 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.