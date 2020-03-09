12 new cases in S'pore, with 9 linked to dinner at Safra Jurong

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Nine of these are related to the private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

Of the three remaining cases, one is linked to a previous case, and one is an imported case involving a 64-year-old from Indonesia. The man had arrived in Singapore on Saturday and was confirmed to have the virus yesterday morning.

The last, involving a 69-year-old Singaporean man who worked at Nanyang Technological University's Innovation Centre as a cleaner, is currently not linked to any case.

To date, there are 150 confirmed cases. A total of 90 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Of the 60 still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon yesterday, the Health Ministry had identified 3,649 close contacts who had been quarantined. Of these, 615 are currently quarantined, and 3,034 have completed their quarantine.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, adding: "As medical practitioners are on the lookout for suspect cases, Singapore is likely to see more cases that will need to be investigated."

Linette Lai