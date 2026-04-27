12 motorists to be charged over speeding offences involving heavy vehicles

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The 12 motorists, aged between 34 and 70, were caught during a three-month period from December 2025 to February 2026.

SINGAPORE – Twelve motorists are slated to be charged on April 28 after they were caught speeding and driving heavy vehicles without speed limiters.

In a statement on April 27, the police said the 12 motorists, aged between 34 and 70, were caught during a three-month period from December 2025 to February 2026.

In two separate instances, a 53-year-old man and a 61-year-old man were found driving buses at speeds of 73kmh, more than the vehicles’ imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

The 53-year-old man was caught in Sheares Avenue on Dec 31 while the 61-year-old man was caught travelling along the PIE towards Changi Airport on Jan 23.

On Jan 15, a 52-year-old man driving a cement mixer along Halus Link at a speed of 57kmh was also found exceeding the imposed speed limit of 40kmh.

Another 52-year-old man was also found driving a prime mover along Sheares Avenue on Feb 8 at a speed of 72kmh – more than 20 kmh above the vehicle’s imposed speed limit of 50kmh.

The police said speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents.

“When motorists exceed speed limits, they put themselves at risk and significantly increase the likelihood of severe injuries or death to themselves and other road users in the event of an accident,” they said.

The police added that heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000kg must be fitted with working speed limiters.

Since Jan 1, lorries with an MLW of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg are required to install speed limiters. These devices cap their speed at 60kmh .

If found guilty, the 12 motorists could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both.

A second or subsequent conviction could result in a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

“The Traffic Police will not tolerate motorists who speed or exceed prescribed speed limits, especially heavy vehicles, given the significant damage and harm such vehicles can cause in accidents,” they said.