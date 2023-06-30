12 firms picked to screen background of job applicants when new EP submissions open on Sept 1

SINGAPORE – Twelve background-screening companies have been selected to verify educational qualifications when new Employment Pass (EP) applications are submitted from Sept 1, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday.

It was first announced in March that employers submitting new EP applications, where qualifications are declared to earn points under a Complementarity Assessment (Compass) framework, must be able to provide verification proof of diploma and higher education credentials from Sept 1.

Employers must verify each candidate’s qualifications only once when submitting the EP application.

MOM will also accept verification proof obtained from the selected background-screening companies before Sept 1.

The proof can be obtained through any of the methods listed on MOM’s website.

The verification requirement for renewal of existing EPs which were not previously assessed under Compass will be implemented from Sept 1, 2024.

Subsequent renewals will not require verification.

The 12 companies picked are AIM Screening (Sterling Risq), Avvanz, Background Screening (HireRight) Singapore, Cisive Singapore, CrossCheck (Dataflow), eeCheck, First Advantage, GPC Gateway, Risk Management Intelligence, Verity Intelligence (S), Veremark and Vero Screening.

They got the nod based on criteria such as scale of operations and geographical coverage, cost and time taken to verify qualifications, processes to ensure quality of verifications and confidentiality of client information, and strong customer support capabilities.

Aside from having worldwide operations, they also provide authenticity checks on educational qualifications and accreditation checks on educational institutions.

Six of the 12 companies offer a range of fees and processing times, depending on which country the qualification is derived from.

The fees range from $30 to $60 per verification check, with most of the checks being completed within one to two weeks.

MOM reminds employers to plan early and factor the checks in their hiring timeline.

To further help employers, it is developing a Compass guide.

Apart from educational qualifications, Compass gives points for range of diversity and support for local employment.