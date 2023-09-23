12 family histories documented in new book on Singapore’s multicultural legacy

SINGAPORE – The fact that she shared a name with an MRT station and some places in Singapore piqued Ms Zahra Aljunied’s interest in tracing her roots.

It helped that her ancestors were genealogists for Arab families in Singapore in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, and they left behind a handwritten family tree and other records of their family history.

However, many of the resources were in Arabic, a language she was not too familiar with. The passing of older relatives also meant that some past photos remained untold stories.

Ms Zahra’s research has led her to give public talks about her heritage and co-edit a book, A Reverent Journey: Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka, which won the Best Custom Publishing Title at the Singapore Book Awards 2023.

The 67-year-old retired senior librarian is also one of 12 authors of a new book, 12 Family Histories – A Tapestry Of Singapore’s Multicultural Legacy, which brings to life the stories of 12 migrant Arab, Bugis, Chinese, Eurasian, Indian, and Peranakan families who have called Singapore home.

The 284-page book is published by the Genealogy Society Singapore (GSS), which initiated the project and sourced for contributors, and the Goh Loo Club, with the support of the National Heritage Board.

A common theme runs through the book’s diverse tales: the shared values of hard work, perseverance, and mutual respect that have been the foundation of Singapore’s success.

Working on the book with other like-minded Singaporeans of different races helped Ms Zahra learn about the many similarities and differences of various races here, she said.

“I see it as what my ancestor Syed Omar Aljunied, who first came to Singapore in 1819, would wish to accomplish as he worked together with other early pioneers of Singapore like Tan Tock Seng and Tan Kim Seng, to contribute significantly to Singapore’s development,” she said.