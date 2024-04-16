12 crew members rescued from burning ship in Singapore waters: MPA

SINGAPORE - All 12 crew members of a Tanzania-flagged freighter were rescued after the vessel caught fire on April 16 in Singapore waters, off Pedra Branca.

In a statement on April 16, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was alerted to the blaze on the Layur Anggun (LA8) at 12.50pm.

The LA8 is 72m long and 10m wide.

The crew onboard were safely recovered onto a Singapore Police Coast Guard boat and are on their way to Singapore, said MPA.

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters and MPA patrol craft, including tugs, have been deployed to provide support.

There is no pollution sighted and no immediate risk to navigational safety, added the maritime authority. It is also issuing navigational broadcasts warning passing ships to steer clear of the burning ship.

The island, Pedra Branca, is the easternmost point of Singapore territory.

MPA investigations are ongoing.