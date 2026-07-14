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The winning numbers were 14, 22, 32, 33, 36 and 46; while the additional number was 42.

SINGAPORE – The top prize of about $12.8 million in the Toto cascade draw on the night of July 13 will be split between two winning tickets, with each ticket winning about $6.4 million.

The Group 1 prize money was $12,817,992 and the winning numbers were 14, 22, 32, 33, 36 and 46 ; while the additional number was 42 .

The winning slips were both QuickPick System 7 tickets – one was bought online, while the other was purchased at a mini-mart at Block 121 Bedok Reservoir Road – according to Singapore Pools’ website.

There were 12 winning shares in Group 2, with each share coming up to more than $124,595.

The prize money started out at more than $1.2 million on July 2 and had snowballed to over $5.7 million by July 9 after no punters laid hands on the Group 1 prize.

A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize.

If there are no winners, the prize money will snowball until the fourth draw, after which the amount will be shared among the winning tickets in Group 2.

The last cascade draw was held on May 4 , when one winning ticket snagged a $12.8 million jackpot.