119 hawksbill turtles released from hatchery at Sisters' Islands

Some 119 critically endangered hawksbill turtle hatchlings have been released from Sisters' Islands Marine Park Turtle Hatchery.

In a Facebook post, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the turtles were released on Aug 23 after their vital statistics were recorded, and that the statistics will enhance the National Parks Board's (NParks) turtle conservation research.

On Wednesday, NParks also relocated a new clutch of 132 hawksbill turtle eggs from East Coast Park to the hatchery, where they will have a higher chance of survival away from human activity, light pollution and predators.

"I hope these baby turtles will grow and return to our shores soon," Mr Lee added.

Most turtle nesting activities at East Coast Park and the Southern Islands take place every year between June and September. The eggs subsequently hatch after about two months, although only a handful from each clutch of 100 to 150 eggs survive until adulthood.

NParks assesses turtle nests that are found along Singapore's mainland beaches and around the Southern Islands. Nests in areas with high human traffic, or that are in danger of predation, are too close to the shoreline or are in areas that are too shallow, get relocated to the hatchery.

The hatchery on Small Sister's Island was opened in September 2018 and is Singapore's first. About 300 turtles hatched there during its first year in operation.

Members of the public who encounter nesting turtles are advised to avoid disturbing the nest and the turtles, and to call NParks for assistance on 1800-471-7300.