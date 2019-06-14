Suspected drug offender scales down HDB block in bid to escape, 115 arrested: CNB

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old suspected drug offender threw items out of his kitchen window before scaling down from a 12th storey unit in Sin Ming Avenue on Thursday (June 13) in a desperate bid to escape from narcotic officers.

The man was arrested by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) when he entered a unit on the ninth floor.

Two other suspects were arrested in the lift at the ground floor of the same Sin Ming HDB block.

Officers then recovered 354g of Ice thrown from the unit and escorted the suspect to the hideout, where about 693g of Ice and 87 Ecstasy tablets were recovered.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of three other suspects, including a 40-year-old suspect from a unit in Marine Vista and another 37-year-old suspect who arrived at the unit during the raid.

A total of 432g of cannabis was recovered from a private apartment unit in Robey Crescent during the arrest of another 31-year-old suspect on Thursday night.

In total, officers arrested six suspected offenders, all Singaporean males, and seized drugs worth $143,000 on Thursday.

A total of 115 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide operation by the CNB from Monday to Friday.

The operations were carried out with the police and covered areas including Balestier, Boon Lay, Buangkok, Bukit Batok, Eunos, Marsiling, Sembawang, Whampoa, Woodlands and Yishun. Drugs including Ice, cannabis, heroin, ketamine and Ecstasy tablets estimated to be worth $164,000 were seized.

According to the CNB, 1,275g of Ice is sufficient to feed the addiction of 728 abusers for a week while 1,037g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of 148 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing.