114 people saved from suicide in past 11 months: SOS

SINGAPORE - From April 2022 to February 2023, suicide prevention charity Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) intervened and saved an average of one person every three days from imminent risk of suicide, or a total of 114 people.

Sixty-nine per cent of these cases, where people were about to attempt suicide or attempting suicide, were female. Forty-four per cent were aged 20 to 29, while 38 per cent were aged 10 to 19.

Forty-two per cent of the attempts were by jumping.

The Samaritans shared these and other statistics on Thursday while hosting the media at its centre in Outram.

It shared how the volunteers for its 24-hour hotline and CareText WhatsApp service, as well as a team of 20 crisis support staff, come together to support high-risk cases, many of which happen late at night when most social services are closed.

For clients who may be unable to share their experiences over the phone, hotline volunteers may direct them to CareText. The service was introduced in 2020 to supplement the hotline.

Some 11,107 people used the service in 2022 – a year when calls for help more than doubled to 27,341 from 11,591 in 2020.

The Samaritans also highlighted the need to support the increasing number of at-risk youth here, given that 82 per cent of its clients are aged 29 and below as at September last year.

Time pressure is another challenge. Its team activates police and emergency services if needed to help de-escalate suicide attempts, and all responders have to be able to think on their feet and act quickly.

The organisation has also started a support group for those who previously attempted suicide.

Today, it has close to 400 volunteers who have to undergo six months of training and assessments on responding to distress calls.

The volunteers range from 19 to over 80 years old, with one volunteer having stayed with the organisation for 45 years.