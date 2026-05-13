11-year-old among three fined for vaping, one arrested for suspected etomidate use in Punggol

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A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence, with his urine testing positive for the drug.

SINGAPORE - An 11-year-old was among three people fined for vaping, and a 17-year-old was arrested for a suspected etomidate offence, during an anti-vape enforcement operation in Punggol on April 30.

Two males and one female , aged between 11 and 29 , were caught and fined on the spot for vaping, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on May 13 .

Separately, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence, with his urine testing positive for the drug, said HSA.

F our vapes and related components, including one pod suspected to contain the anaesthetic agent etomidate, were seized in the enforcement operation carried out by the HSA and police. The suspected drug-laced device has been sent for testing.

New anti-vaping laws that impose stricter penalties in Singapore came into effect on May 1 .

Those found vaping can be fined up to $10,000 , up from a maximum fine of $2,000 previously. Those caught vaping etomidate can be fined up to $20,000 , jailed for up to 10 years , or both .

In the last four months of 2025 , a total of 3,534 people were caught and fined for owning and using vapes. Of these, 3,168 were vape offenders, and 366 were Kpod abusers.

Kpods are vape devices laced with etomidate.

In its statement on May 13 , HSA said five males, aged between 17 and 20 , were also caught for underage smoking during the anti-vape operation. They have been referred to the Health Promotion Board for cessation counselling.