11 suspects under probe for illegal online gambling and misuse of bank accounts

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The police noted that major international sporting events, such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, often lead to an increase in gambling activity, including illegal betting.

SINGAPORE – Eleven people with suspected links to illegal online gambling activities and the misuse of bank accounts are under investigation.

The nine men and two women – aged between 17 and 23 – were hauled up during police raids carried out between June 4 and 11, as part of efforts to weed out illegal gambling.

They are suspected of helping to carry out illegal online betting for others by obtaining online betting accounts from unlicensed betting platforms, or by providing personal bank accounts for financial transactions by unlicensed operators.

The police, in a statement on June 11, said major international sporting events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup often lead to an increase in gambling activity, including illegal betting.

“Not only are such activities criminal offences, they may also expose individuals and their families to significant financial and social harm,” said the police.

Of the 11 people, three allegedly obtained illegal online betting accounts from unlicensed gambling operators for others to participate in illegal online gambling.

This likely involved placing bets with unlicensed gambling operators and carrying out financial transactions through bank accounts controlled by illegal gambling syndicates.

One suspect is also believed to have participated in illegal online gambling by placing bets with unlicensed operators.

Seven of them are suspected of selling or giving up control of their personal bank accounts to illegal gambling syndicates. They are also believed to have opened bank accounts before giving up control of the accounts and their banking credentials to these syndicates.

One of the women allegedly obtained bank accounts for illegal gambling and other criminal activities, and tried to get bank accounts from others by promising to pay them for accounts they surrendered.

Anyone found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent can face fines of up to $200,000 and up to seven years’ jail.

If convicted of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider, they can face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to six months’ jail.

Members of the public can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling to get help for themselves or their loved ones for gambling-related addiction.

Anyone who comes across illegal gambling websites or advertisements can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness