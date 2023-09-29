11-storey flower and gardening haven by Far East Flora opens in Clementi

SINGAPORE - Nature and gardening enthusiasts now have a new attraction to visit, with the opening of an 11-storey floral-themed shopping mall by well-known florist chain Far East Flora.

The Far East Flora Centre – located in Clementi next to the Singapore University of Social Sciences – sells 1,000 types of flowers and more than 500 plants, a suite of gardening products and home decor items. The garden centre also houses a cold warehouse selling fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices.

The building’s facade has lush greenery spilling out of the balconies, and other features include a rooftop garden selling larger plants and edibles, a studio for workshops, a gourmet grocery store and an 80-seater eatery.

The centre, which officially opened on Friday, will also serve as the 58-year-old retailer’s headquarters, with its corporate office taking up three floors.

Far East Flora has six existing nursery outlets in places including Thomson, Queensway and Bedok.