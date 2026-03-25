11 people given conditional warnings for delivering letters to MHA opposing racial harmony laws

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The 11 people were part of a larger group that walked from Novena MRT station to MHA in June 2024.

SINGAPORE - The police have issued conditional warnings to 11 people who participated in a public procession to deliver letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) expressing their opposition to Singapore’s racial harmony laws.

They were part of a larger group of about 30 people that walked from Novena MRT station to the entrance of MHA at Irrawaddy Road on the afternoon of June 7, 2024.

Seven others from the group remain under investigation as they were involved in other cases.

Identifying themselves as students and alumni of institutes of higher learning, including the polytechnics, the group carried letters expressing their opposition to the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill that was to be introduced that year.

The Bill, passed in 2025, addresses content that harms racial harmony and foreign influence through race-based organisations.

On the afternoon before the procession, a young woman was seen at the MRT station writing a statement on several white T-shirts: “There are no universities left in Gaza.”

Many in the group wore the T-shirts on their walk to MHA.

Two members of the group were allowed to enter MHA to deliver the letters before the group was told to leave.

The incident happened at a time when the authorities had repeatedly warned that public assemblies and processions related to the Israel-Hamas war are banned in Singapore due to public safety and security concerns.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on March 25 investigations have concluded.

The 12-month conditional warnings for the 11 people, aged 20 to 27, were issued for the offences of participating in a public assembly or procession, obstructing the course of justice, and prohibited photography of a protected place.

A police spokeswoman said that members of the public who wish to provide feedback on issues should do so lawfully, and not in a manner which risks public disorder and undermining social harmony.

She said: “As fellow Singaporeans, we should conduct ourselves responsibly, and not think we are above the laws and values to which the rest of our society subscribes, nor ignore their interests in maintaining a safe, peaceful and harmonious environment in Singapore.

“As for foreigners who have been permitted to study, work or reside in Singapore, but break our laws, including in respect of the Public Order Act, we will take firm action (against them), which may include the revocation of their permanent residence, long-term visit pass, work pass, student’s pass, or other immigration facility.”