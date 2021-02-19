11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 11 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday - all imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here and tested.

Ten were asymptomatic when tested, while a 31-year-old woman who had arrived from Italy on a student's pass experienced the onset of symptoms on Feb 9.

Besides the student's pass holder, the 10 others comprised a Singaporean, a permanent resident, one work pass holder and seven work permit holders, the Health Ministry noted yesterday.

The Singaporean, a 63-year-old woman, had returned from Britain, the permanent resident had arrived from Bangladesh, and the work pass holder from the United Arab Emirates.

The seven work permit holders had come from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

There were three new cases in the community in the past week, down from seven two weeks ago.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week fell from six to one over the same period.

Yesterday's new cases brought Singapore's total to 59,832.

With three more cases discharged yesterday, 59,664 patients have fully recovered while 20 remain in hospital, including one in intensive care, and 104 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.