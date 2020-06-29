11 new community cases, including secondary student

A 15-year-old student at East Spring Secondary School was among 11 new Covid-19 cases detected in the community as of noon yesterday.

The student was tested as part of proactive screening of school students who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor.

Since the onset of symptoms last Thursday, the student had not gone to school.

She was among the 213 new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday. This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 43,459.

Of yesterday's cases, 202 were linked to dormitories, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

Of the 11 community cases, six were Singaporeans, including the secondary school student and a close contact of an existing case.

The locations visited by community cases last Thursday were the McDonald's outlet at Tampines Mart at 5 Tampines Street 32 and Al-Iman Restaurant at 136 Marsiling Road.

Last Friday, locations visited by confirmed community cases were Mustafa Centre, Amman Household Supplies at 961 Jurong West Street 92 and Prime Supermarket at 962 Jurong West Street 91.

The other five community cases identified were work permit and work pass holders employed in essential services, and who were detected through MOH's screenings despite being asymptomatic.

There were no imported cases reported yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 213 Imported: 0 In community: 11 (6 Singaporeans/PRs; 2 work pass holders; 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 202 Active cases: 5,925 In hospitals: 184 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,741 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 12 Total discharged: 37,496 Discharged yesterday: 345 TOTAL CASES: 43,459

MOH said that 93 per cent of the new cases were linked to known clusters, while contact tracing is ongoing for the rest.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of six per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of four a day in the past week.

As of yesterday, 345 more patients were discharged from hos-pitals or community isolation facilities.

This brings the total number of those who have fully recovered from the infection to 37,496.

There are 184 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, while 5,741 individuals remain isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Of the hospitalised cases, most are stable or improving, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, clusters at the dormitories at 15A Senoko Way and 65 and 67 Tuas View Walk 2 have been closed, as there have been no more cases linked to them for the past 28 days.