11 men arrested for overstaying in Singapore in joint ICA-MOM operation

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The men, aged between 21 and 43, had overstayed in Singapore after the expiry of their visit passes, said ICA and MOM.

SINGAPORE – Eleven Nepalese men were arrested for overstaying on March 10 during an enforcement operation at various locations, targeting food and beverage establishments employing immigration offenders.

The raid was conducted by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM). The men arrested are aged between 21 and 43, according to a joint statement issued on March 16.

They had allegedly overstayed in Singapore after their visit passes expired.

Two of them were allegedly employed by two Singaporean men, who are now being investigated by ICA.

“Further investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals who may have harboured or employed these immigration offenders,” ICA and MOM said.

In addition to the 11 immigration offenders, two work permit holders and one S Pass holder are also under investigation by MOM for possible employment offences.

Offenders found to have overstayed in Singapore can be jailed for up to six months and given at least three strokes of the cane or a fine of up to $6,000.

Immigration offenders are also deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Meanwhile, those found guilty of employing overstayers or illegal immigrants may be sentenced to between six months’ and two years’ jail and a fine of up to $6,000.