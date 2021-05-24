11 companies fined by MOM for not getting employees to work from home

SINGAPORE - Eleven companies have been fined for failing to get their employees to work from home.

They were caught during inspections conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). More than 530 workplaces were inspected between May 8 and May 21.

Offenders are fined $1,000, with the amount rising to $2,000 for repeat breaches.

All employees who are able to work from home must do so, under the latest advisory for safe management measures issued on May 14, said MOM in a statement on Monday (May 24).

Only employees who are unable to work from home owing to the nature of their work - such as those who need to access equipment housed in the workplace - can continue to work on site, added MOM.

All employers who carry out operations on site must declare the number of workers they have at the workplace.

They are required by MOM to do this by May 28, and continue to update the ministry when there are significant changes.

"Regardless of the declared number of workers, it is the employer's responsibility to ensure that all employees work from home if they are able to do so," said MOM.

MOM will still penalise employers if those who can work from home are found on site, even if they do not exceed the maximum number allowed at the workplace.

The ministry also said employers must ensure that adequate safe management measures are in place at all times for employees who are on-site.

These include staggered start times and flexible workplace hours, no cross-deployment across workplaces and no social gatherings.

Masks must be worn at all times.