11 companies fined a total of $27,000 for not adhering to safe works procedures

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has fined 11 companies a total of $27,000 for inadequate safe work procedures for managing and storing flammable substances, and not providing workers with suitable personal protection equipment.

This comes after the ministry inspected more than 120 motor workshops and manufacturing workplaces handling substantial quantities of flammable substances in March, MOM said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The inspections follow two fires at the workplaces of Premium Automotive and Sika (Singapore) due to the lack of effective controls for flammable substances.

MOM’s director of occupational safety and health inspectorate Sebastian Tan said: “Companies that handle flammable substances must take the fire and explosion risk seriously and ensure that effective control measures are in place.

“Workers must be informed of the risks and trained on the precautions to undertake, including being equipped with adequate personal protective equipment.”

MOM will continue to take strict enforcement actions against errant companies, he added.