'10m high' water spout from CTE burst pipe; repair works complete, PUB investigating

SINGAPORE - A pipe burst on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday morning (Oct 24), causing water to shoot out, wetting the road.

A PUB spokesman said that the national water agency received reports of a pipe leak at the CTE's Cavanagh Road exit at 6.50am, adding that there was no impact on the water supply to nearby residents.

"Our service van crew and contractors responded immediately and isolated the leaks at the sites. Repair works... have also been completed," the spokesman said.

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported.

In a photo provided by a reader to Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao, water can be seen shooting into the sky over a tunnel entrance.

The unnamed Zaobao reader estimated the height of the water to be about 10m, exceeding the height of the tall trees lining the road nearby.

The PUB carries out checks for leaks on its entire pipe network twice a year, or more frequently where necessary, its spokesman said.

The agency is in the process of replacing 50km of pipes that are older or in less satisfactory condition this year, an increase of 20km from last year.

It has been laying pipes made of more resilient materials, such as ductile iron and steel, to reduce the risk of pipe leaks.

It has also adopted enhanced pipe-laying practices, such as pipe bedding for better pipe support, the spokesman added.

"We are also making use of analytics techniques which will allow PUB to identify and prioritise these high-risk pipelines for renewal," the spokesman added.

The PUB is investigating the cause of Wednesday's leak.