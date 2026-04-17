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A suspected offender being arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau officers during an anti-drug operation from April 12 to 17.

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SINGAPORE – A man was arrested on April 14 for suspected drug trafficking offences, with 326g of heroin seized from him and his motorcycle, among other drugs and about $2,300 in cash.

The 34-year-old Singaporean was among 104 arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during an anti-drug operation from April 12 to 17, which covered areas such as Bendemeer, Clementi, Jurong West, Marine Parade, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

A person may face the mandatory death penalty if found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin.

In a statement on April 17, CNB said it seized a total of 1,079g of Ice, 793g of cannabis, 345g of heroin, 49g of Ecstasy, 38g of cannabis product, 5g of ketamine, 10 GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) tablets, four Erimin-5 tablets, 10 vape pods believed to contain etomidate, and $6,708 during the operation.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $281,000 , said CNB, adding that the heroin, Ice and cannabis seized can potentially feed the addiction of 894 abusers for one week.

Also on April 14 , CNB officers arrested a Singaporean woman, 40, after investigations at a shop in the vicinity of Bedok North for a suspected drug trafficking offence.

A total of 52g of Ice and drug utensils were seized from the lockers at her workplace and residential unit in Tampines.

CNB officers then arrested the woman’s husband, a 46-year-old Singaporean man, for suspected drug trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing, said CNB.