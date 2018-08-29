Bidder ends deal on $10,028 monthly rental bid for Chomp Chomp hawker stall, the highest in 3 years

SINGAPORE - A woman who successfully bid for a hawker stall with a monthly rental of over $10,000, the highest in the last three years, had a change of heart and ended the deal.

She ended the tenancy agreement for the stall the same day she signed it, the National Environment Agency (NEA) told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 28).

The tender bid was made in July by Ms Lim Ah Ber for $10,028 a month to rent a stall in popular food haunt Chomp Chomp Food Centre to sell drinks.

Ms Lim bid for an open-category stall that had the option of selling cooked food, halal cooked food, Indian cuisine, drinks or cut-fruits. She received a Letter of Offer on Aug 21.

The average tender bid received for cooked food stalls at Chomp Chomp since June last year was $1,707.50, said NEA.

NEA told ST that the average successful tender bid for its cooked food stalls over the last three years is $ 1,514 per month, with bids ranging from $5 to $5,001.

The $10,000 bid is significantly higher than the figures in many other hawker centres in the last few years.

In the July bidding exercise alone that Ms Lim participated in, the highest tendered bid for a cooked food stall in Golden Mile Food Centre amounted to $2,029.

One of the lowest bids in the same bidding exercise was $49 a month for an Indian cuisine stall at Mei Chin Road.

But in the last three years, a $10,000 bid for a stall at People's Park hawker centre in 2016 was also successful but the bidder similarly terminated his tenancy before he started operations. NEA called this an "outlier bid". The figure was not included in NEA's calculation of the average tender bids over the last three years.

Dr Amy Khor, then Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, said in Parliament last year that the People's Park bid was an "exceptional case" and assured that hawker prices remain in check.

In a letter published by The Straits Times last year, NEA also addressed public concerns about high hawker bids driving up food prices. It cited a study on the possible drivers affecting hawker food prices, which showed that stall rentals form only about 12 per cent of total costs.

The study was done by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

As for the Chomp Chomp stall, Ms Lim's bid was almost triple that of the second highest tender bid of $3,504.68, which was submitted by Mr Lim Junjie, according to a document listing the successful tenderers in July posted on the NEA website.

But Mr Lim won the bid for another similar stall in Chomp Chomp that was up for tender, with a rent of $4,018.70. He will also be selling drinks at this unit.

The two bids were the highest among all the successful bids in July, beating the bids in other popular hangouts such as Maxwell Food Centre and Amoy Street Food Centre.

NEA said that as Ms Lim had signed the tenancy agreement after receiving the Letter of Offer, so she will not be debarred from participating in future tender exercises and will have her deposit returned.

"Stallholders who wish to terminate their tenancy agreement are required to give one month's notice, and pay their monthly rental and other operating charges. The successful tenderer in this case had given the requisite termination notice and also paid the first month's stall rental and operating charges," the agency said.

It added: "We encourage the tenderers to consider the overall overhead costs for their business when submitting their bids, and ensure that their business can be sustainable."

NEA said it lets out the vacant stalls in hawker centres under the Hawker Stall Tender Scheme in order to ensure transparency in the allocation of stalls.

The tender notices, provisional results and list of successful tender bids are made available online, in order to assist potential tenderers in deciding how much to bid.