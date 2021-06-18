100,000 Singapore residents face difficulties performing basic activities: Population census

SINGAPORE - Close to 100,000 residents in Singapore last year were unable to perform or had difficulty performing one basic activity, such as self-care, according to the population census report released by the Department of Statistics on Friday (June 18).

Among these residents, 62,500 people faced mobility challenges such as walking and climbing steps, while the second-largest group - 32,100 residents - indicated they were unable to or had a lot of difficulty performing self-care activities like washing or dressing.

It is the first time the census is capturing data on residents who experienced difficulties in Singapore, which has a rapidly ageing population.

In total, 150,000 households were surveyed for the 2020 report.

Out of the 97,600 residents who experienced difficulties across six domains - seeing; hearing; mobility; self care; communication; and concentrating or remembering - 69,400 were aged 65 and older, or 11.2 per cent of all senior residents.

The census also showed that about nine in 10 senior residents live with a family member, such as a spouse or a child.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said the data collected in this area will help inform future policy decision on housing and care facilities.

For example, it will help in planning the number and types of care facilities available - such as senior activity centres or home-based care facilities - within an estate.

"Our population is ageing. We've indicated that by 2030, one in four is going to be aged 65 and above. This has all sorts of policy implications for us," added Ms Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division.

"Knowing where the seniors are, knowing the age and what they are able to do tells you what kind of housing you need to provide for them," she said, noting that the Government is looking into providing seniors with access to homes near where their adult children live.

In terms of gender, more than 12 per cent of women aged 65 and above were unable to perform or had difficulty performing at least one basic activity, compared with about 9 per cent of men in the same age group.

Senior volunteer Maimunah Ibrahim said additional care facilities and activities for the elderly where they live would help them stay positive and prevent the feeling of isolation.

The 62-year-old retired hotel chambermaid has served over 23 seniors in the last five years as a befriender.

She joined the Community Befriending Programme as a volunteer to give back to the community and stay active after her retirement.

"Many of the seniors live alone and just need to receive a helping hand or see a friendly face once in awhile. Once the pandemic is over, I hope there will be facilities for seniors to stay active around their neighbourhood, and more support to help them do things they cannot do for themselves," said Madam Maimunah.

Before the pandemic, she would bring dishes like fried noodles and cookies along with her when meeting seniors.

She would also take them for a stroll below their block or help them get their food rations or attend a medical appointment.

She cannot meet them in person now, so she engages the seniors by calling or chatting with them at their front door.

While the majority facing difficulties were seniors, about three in 10 were between 15 and 64 years old.

In this age group, about one in three was employed.

The highest participation rate - 45.7 per cent - came from those who were unable or had difficulty hearing, and those with sight issues (36.5 per cent).

Of those with jobs aged 15 and above, close to six in 10 residents took public transport to work.

About 16 per cent travelled to work by car, taxi or private-hire cars, while the same proportion did not require any transport.

The census found that the highest number of residents who were unable to perform or had difficulty performing at least one basic activity lived in Bedok, Jurong West and Tampines.

Bedok had 8,200 such residents - the highest number - which corresponded to its larger population size.

Across the different residential areas, the census also found a low proportion, around 1 per cent to 4 per cent, of residents aged five and over who were unable to perform or had difficulty performing at least one basic activity.