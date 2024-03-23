New campaign in S’pore focuses on how to safely introduce digital devices to children

SINGAPORE – When her nine-year-old daughter does her school homework, Ms Nuri Syafiqah Shumaswan will allow her a short period of screen time.

And even then, her daughter will be expected to stick strictly to rules outlined in their signed First Device Tech Agreement, which will work like a contract between parent and child.

The agreement, in the form of a document that can be printed, seeks to set out the boundaries and healthy online habits the child is to abide by before being given their first device.

It consists of a set of rules, which include the child asking his or her parent for permission before creating online accounts or downloading applications, and being careful of strangers online.

Ms Nuri Syafiqah, who works in the food and beverage industry, said she will be using the First Device Tech Agreement and all the other resources provided by the First Device Campaign (FDC) Singapore to safely introduce digital devices to her two daughters, aged six and nine.

Resources developed for parents include a series of animated videos on how to navigate the online world, a parents’ guidebook on how to engage their children, and a magnetic planner board to set limits on device use.

Ms Nuri Syafiqah’s family is one of about 90 families who were at the campaign launch on March 23.

The campaign by Touch Community Services is in partnership with NTUC First Campus, and the launch was held at the Pasir Panjang office of Google Singapore, which is supporting the initiative.

It is in support of the Digital for Life movement, which is overseen by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The aim of FDC Singapore is to equip children above the age of five with life skills needed to safely navigate an increasingly online world.

Mr James Tan, the chief executive of Touch, said parents play an important role and need to be equipped with the know-how to build a safe digital environment at home.

He said: “Through the programme, we hope to see parents take on a more active role in their children’s digital lives as they nurture them to develop healthy online habits and become responsible cyber users.”

So far, Touch has reached out through schools and other channels to 3,000 families with the free FDC resources, with plans to share them with over 10,000 families in the next two years.