1,000 NUS students befriend seniors as part of course to encourage volunteerism

SINGAPORE - When third-year National University of Singapore (NUS) business undergraduate Bridget Ho visited an older woman in her 80s at her flat in Farrer Road, she and her classmate would be asked to leave after half an hour when the senior wanted to rest.

But showing up week after week, Ms Ho discovered the senior used to be a tailor and shared her interest in crotchet. Over time, with constant prompting, the older woman started to open up.

“I was very happy to see her smile,” said Ms Ho, adding that for a long time, the woman had not interacted with anyone apart from the helper she lived with and was not used to visitors.

Ms Ho is among some 1,000 NUS students who took part in the Agency for Integrated Care’s (AIC) Silver Generation Ambassadors programme - where volunteers make preventive health visits to seniors in their homes - or befriended seniors at Active Ageing Centres, where seniors have access to social activities.

The weekly visits she paid to the older woman over eight months were part of an NUS service learning course she completed this year.

The year-long, credit-bearing course is the result of a tie-up between AIC and NUS launched on Thursday, which aims to engage over 2,000 students a year in volunteering with seniors.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday to promote volunteerism in the community care sector. Minister for Education Mr Chan Chun Sing attended the event, which was held at NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre at Bukit Batok.

Mr Chan said in a Facebook post that befriending programmes at active ageing centres can create shared experiences through intergenerational bonding.

“I think both young and old have much to learn from each other. Time spent together is good for the heart, and for the soul.”