1,000 dorms must meet 12-resident cap per room, other interim improved standards by 2030: MOM

SINGAPORE - By 2030, about 1,000 foreign worker dormitories will have to transition to an interim set of infrastructural standards meant to improve their ability to contain future disease outbreaks.

These, however, come short of higher living standards announced in 2021.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday that by 2040, these 1,000 existing dorms will have to move to the standards unveiled in 2021, which apply only to newly built dorms for the moment.

These 1,000 dorms, which have about 235,000 bed spaces, are a mix of purpose-built ones and industrial or warehouse developments that have been partially converted into dorms.

MOM said the vast majority of eligible dorms would move to the interim standards progressively between 2027 and 2030, with a “small handful” of large dorms doing so earlier as they were assessed to have a higher public health risk.

Under the full set of improved standards for worker dorms announced in September 2021, key requirements include a cap of 12 residents per room, at least 1m spacing between beds, a minimum of 4.2 sq m of living space per resident, and at least one en-suite toilet for every six residents.

As part of the interim standards announced on Wednesday, the minimum required living space per resident is lower, at 3.6 sq m. This is in line with International Labour Organisation standards for worker housing.

The mandated 1m bed spacing is also “recommended”, not mandatory. Furthermore, dorms with significant infrastructural constraints will be allowed to have communal toilets instead of en-suite ones, subject to MOM’s approval on a case-by-case basis.

Other improvements under the full set of improved standards, such as the provision of Wi-Fi in all rooms, are excluded from the new interim standards.

MOM said this is because the dormitory transition scheme focuses on critical infrastructural changes that make dorms more resilient against public health risks.

It would also be hard for existing buildings to comply with requirements such as the redesign of sewage systems to enable wastewater surveillance, as these would entail major and costly renovations, MOM added.

The ministry said: “As the risk of large-scale disease outbreaks, such as Covid-19, is rising steadily for several reasons, there is urgency to complete the (transition) as soon as practically possible.”

The ministry said the phased approach to the improvements - which comes in the midst of soaring dorm bed rental rates and a tight worker housing market - is to ensure there are enough beds to meet employers’ needs even as the move happens.

During the retrofitting, dorm operators will be expected to put in place plans to minimise disruption to their residents.

As part of the transition, dorms will need to apply for a “preferred year” to complete their retrofitting, and these applications will open only by 2025.