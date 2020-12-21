100 trees coming up over 5 years at Tanjong Pagar site

Sixteen trees were planted at the Discover Tanjong Pagar Community Green on Saturday, as part of efforts to make the area greener and more liveable.

A total of 100 trees will be planted in the 1,650 sq m open space over the next five years, under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's pilot Business Improvement District (BID) programme.

The initiative also supports the National Parks Board's One Million Trees movement.

The tree-planting idea was first seeded by pupils from Cantonment Primary School, which is located in the precinct. They voted for tree planting as the preferred way of saving the environment.

The community green, bounded by Tras Link, Wallich Street and Peck Seah Street, was completed a year ago.

Since then, it has been a popular resting and meet-up spot for office workers, residents and shoppers.

There are 14 white "hearts", each 2.5m by 2.5m, painted on the grass at a safety distance of 1.5m to 2m apart for members of the public to sit and enjoy the greenery.

Over the past year, the space has housed a number of events too.

In September, a pop-up interactive art installation depicting vibrant sketches of Tanjong Pagar by Urban Sketchers was set up as part of Singapore Archifest 2020.

Discover Tanjong Pagar chairman and GuocoLand group managing director Cheng Hsing Yao said he hopes residents, businesses and other stakeholders of Tanjong Pagar will work together to create a more connected, vibrant and sustainable precinct.

"Our role would be to coordinate efforts, convene and connect these communities through various programmes, including those with an environmental or sustainability focus.

"The tree planting is an example of how different groups can come together to start something positive for both the environment and precinct," he noted.

Discover Tanjong Pagar is the first of nine participants in the BID programme.

Its eight stakeholders are Carlton City Hotel Singapore by Carlton City Group, Downtown Gallery by OUE, Guoco Tower by GuocoLand, Icon Village by Far East Organization, International Plaza by Tian Teck Group, Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore managed by Far East Hospitality, Orchid Hotel and Sofitel Singapore City Centre.