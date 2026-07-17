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Suspected drug offenders arrested by CNB officers during an islandwide operation from July 12 to 17.

SINGAPORE – A total of 100 people were arrested in an islandwide anti-drug operation in July that also saw more than $34,000 worth of drugs seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a statement on July 17, CNB said the operation, which took place from July 12 to 17 , included areas such as Boon Lay, Ghim Moh, Jurong, Kallang, Tampines, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Woodlands .

A total of about 859g of cannabis, 120g of heroin, 85g of Ice, 3g of Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to $252.75 were seized .

The cannabis, heroin and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of 228 abusers for a week, said CNB.

One of the cases involved a 28-year-old Singaporean man , who was arrested on July 14 for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Acting on information received, CNB officers searched the man’s motorcycle, which was parked in Woodlands Street 13 , and his residential unit located in Segar Road .

They seized about 689g of cannabis, 9g of Ice, and drug paraphernalia from the residential unit.

Cannabis and Ice seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Segar Road on July 14. PHOTO: CNB

In another operation on July 16 led by CNB, nine Bangladeshi men, aged between 22 and 40 , were arrested for suspected drug-related offences at a foreign worker dormitory in Jurong .

Officers from the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority were also involved in the operation.

Of the nine men, three were arrested for suspected drug trafficking and drug consumption offences. A total of about 15g of cannabis was seized during the operation.

CNB officers conducting a search of a locker belonging to a suspected drug offender at a foreign worker dormitory in the vicinity of Jurong on July 16. PHOTO: CNB

In its statement, CNB said that is illegal for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to help or offer help in trafficking in a controlled drug.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.