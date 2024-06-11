100 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in flat at Bukit Panjang HDB block

SINGAPORE – About 100 residents of an HDB block in Bukit Panjang were evacuated after a fire broke out in a second floor unit on June 11.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 480 Segar Road at about 5.25pm.

“The fire, which involved contents of a living room, was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet. There were no occupants in the unit at the time of the fire,” they said.

No injuries were reported. SCDF and the police evacuated the residents from the premises as a precautionary measure.

The SCDF said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A resident from a nearby block, who gave her name only as Angela, told The Straits Times that she noticed the smell of smoke at about 5.40pm.

She also noticed that people were gathering in the open area at the foot of her block.

“My older brother went downstairs to take a look, and he said it appeared to have occurred around the second floor of a nearby block,” she said.

“By that time, the smoke had cleared up a bit.”