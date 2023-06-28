$100 deposit for Choa Chu Kang futsal pitch promotes accountability, proper use: Town council

SINGAPORE – Some Choa Chu Kang residents are seeing red over having to fork out at least $130 to play on the futsal pitch in a new community sports facility.

But the town council managing the premises said the fee includes a $100 refundable deposit, which encourages accountability and proper use.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday that the futsal pitch at The Arena @ Keat Hong costs at least $130 for an hour of play, including the deposit, which drew the ire of residents.

Choa Chu Kang resident Muhammad Joan Hairey, 25, told Zaobao that he had played football in the area before it was renovated but has not played at the Arena since it opened in 2022, citing the charges involved.

Student Syed Nabeel, 9, said that the cost was prohibitive, and that he had played at the Arena three times, only because his friends had already booked the venue.

Contacted, the Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) said it has seen an increase in bookings of the futsal court – which is used by residents of all ages – in the past year.

“This futsal court has an artificial turf that requires higher maintenance,” it said.

“Unlike other futsal courts, the one at the Arena has an interactive wall for gamified play that can be very costly to replace. Hence, the booking fee and refundable deposit are to encourage accountability on the part of the users and ensure proper usage of the court.”

The futsal pitch features a high-tech interactive football wall with impact-sensitive panels to give players feedback.

CCKTC added that from July 1 this year, Choa Chu Kang residents can book free sessions for non-commercial use on Sundays from 9am to 3pm on a first-come-first-served basis.

CCKTC will also waive the deposit fee for Sunday complimentary sessions for Choa Chu Kang residents to widen the reach and strengthen support for sports and football.

“We hope this move will open up more opportunities for our residents, including students and youth, to enjoy games at the futsal court and enhance sports and community bonding in our estate,” said the town council.