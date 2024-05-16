100 people evacuated from NUH Medical Centre’s retail area after fire breaks out during lunch

SINGAPORE – About 100 people were evacuated from the retail wing of the National University Hospital (NUH) Medical Centre after an oven belonging to a food and beverage outlet caught fire at lunchtime.

No one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 1 Lower Kent Ridge Road – the address of One@KentRidge – at around noon.

The fire involved an oven in a unit on the fourth storey.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 1pm, two fire engines were parked outside the NUH Medical Centre, while firefighters were seen outside food and beverage business Delifrance, located on the fourth storey.

The SCDF said the fire was extinguished by the company’s emergency response team using five dry powder fire extinguishers and a hose reel before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In response to queries, a spokesperson for NUH said the fire alarm was activated after a small fire broke out at the Delifrance outlet.