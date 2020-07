SINGAPORE - Around 100 residents had to be evacuated from Block 167C Punggol East on Tuesday (July 21) afternoon after flames ripped through an eighth-floor unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 12.25pm.

Donning breathing apparatus sets, rescuers forced their way into the unit and put out the fire using one water jet.

Nobody was injured and SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.