100 people evacuated, 1 person injured after explosion rips out wall at Audi service centre in Ubi

SINGAPORE - About 100 people were evacuated and one person was injured when an explosion blew open a section of the building at the Audi service centre in Ubi on Tuesday morning.

The injured person was hurt in a fall, and was taken to Raffles Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The explosion happened at about 8.55am in the building, located at 55 Ubi Road 1, SCDF added.

When The Straits Times arrived, officers from the SCDF were seen examining the rubble-strewn site.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said there was no fire when officers arrived at the building but a section on the side of the building had collapsed.