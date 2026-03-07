$100 million raised for Community Chest and other causes during SG60, Govt to match donations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An event celebrating the SG60 SGShare campaign at Punggol Coast Mall on March 7.

SINGAPORE – People and companies pledged over $100 million to social and community causes, an amount that could be doubled under a government matching grant for donations made in 2025 – the year that Singapore marked 60th years of independence.

The SG Gives matching grant that was launched at Budget 2025 matches donations made to programmes through the Community Chest, the President’s Challenge, and the Collective for a Stronger Society during SG60.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on March 7 that some donors have also made commitments to donate more than $70 million over the next two years.

“These donations and commitments reflect the trust they have in our social sector,” he said.

A Government matching grant means “every dollar given goes further” and will multiply their impact and provide a predictable stream of funding for social service agencies (SSAs), said DPM Gan at an event celebrating the SG60 SGShare campaign at Punggol Coast Mall.

The combined funds will allow SSAs to plan ahead, build capabilities, and serve communities in need more effectively and sustainably, he added.

More than $600 million was set aside during Budget 2025 in various grants by the Government and Tote Board to match donations made to charities and social causes in an effort to encourage philanthropy.

In a statement on March 7, the National Council of Social Services (NCSS) – whose philanthropic arm is the Community Chest – said the amount of SGShare donations during SG60 rose by almost 19 per cent compared to the previous year.

Launched to commemorate SG60 , SGShare builds on the Community Chest’s Share programme. Both encourage individuals and employees to donate a small amount of their monthly pay to charity.

Members of the public also donated more than 19,000 times totalling nearly $2 million during SG60. As of December 2025, more than 270,000 Singapore residents are now making regular donations, NPCC said.

“This is a clear sign that the spirit of giving is taking root more deeply,” said DPM Gan.

The Community Chest does not usually publish how much money it raises year-to-year, but in 2024 it gave out more than $74 million to various SSAs, based on a past report.

To reinforce this culture of giving beyond SG60, the Government has extended a 250 per cent tax deduction for qualifying donations to Institutions of a Public Character – or registered charities – until 2029.

It has also extended the Corporate Volunteer Scheme, where businesses may claim 250 per cent tax deduction on qualifying expenditure incurred when they send their employees to volunteer and provide services, including secondments, to IPCs, said DPM Gan.

“These measures reflect the Government’s commitment to supporting sustained philanthropy over the long term,” he added.

But the needs in Singapore’s communities do not end with SG60, said DPM Gan.

The multi-year commitments some have made are especially meaningful, he said, as they allow Singapore’s social sector to move ahead beyond short-term funding cycles towards long-term strategic transformation.

DPM Gan also announced that the NCSS and the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) will partner professional services company Ernst & Young to present a special mention award during the firm’s annual Entrepreneur Of the Year Awards.

NCSS and NVPC will identify entrepreneurs who have demonstrated purpose and impact in leading their businesses.

DPM Gan said this reflects an important principle that business excellence and social impact go hand in hand.

“Doing good and doing well are not competing goals …We hope this initiative will inspire more business leaders to integrate social purpose into their strategies for sustainable business.”