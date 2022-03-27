$100 in credits for all national servicemen to mark 55 years of NS

To mark the 55th anniversary of national service this year, past and present operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team will receive $100 worth of digital credits and a free one-year Safra or HomeTeamNS membership.

These will form an NS55 Recognition Package as a way of thanking NSmen for their vital role in defending Singapore and ensuring that Singaporeans continue their way of life, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

Close to a million eligible past and present NSmen will get a letter from mid-June with details on claiming the package.

On a visit to a mobilisation exercise at Maju Camp, Mr Zaqy also announced the start of a year-long NS55 campaign - and highlighted the relevance of national service against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

He said: "It is quite clear to us that as a country, the sole responsibility of defence and making sure we protect our sovereignty - that's our own.

"Seeing the Ukrainians and the resistance they've put up, that is a lesson for Singaporeans too."

Mr Zaqy added: "This mindset is something that cannot be built overnight. We've spent 55 years in the making (of NS) and I hope when the time comes, the need arises, Singaporeans are ready to defend the country."

Mr Ho Chin Ning, the NS55 executive committee co-chairman and the Ministry of Defence's manpower director, reiterated that the recognition package was a small token of appreciation and that no amount could "ever make up for the contributions and sacrifices of our national servicemen".

Eligibility for the package will be based on one's NS status as at May this year. Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who enlist by Dec 31 will also qualify for the benefits, after their enlistment.

The $100 credits will be disbursed from July through the LifeSG mobile application and will be valid for one year upon issuance. They can be spent at physical and online merchants that accept digital payments through the PayNow or Nets QR formats.

These range from hawker stalls and e-commerce platforms to payments to government agencies and educational institutions.

NSmen who have served or are serving their operationally ready NS will also receive a complimentary one-year Safra or HomeTeamNS principal membership.

Safra benefits include access to six clubs - Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun - with a seventh in Choa Chu Kang by early 2023. There are five HomeTeamNS clubs - Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Khatib and Tampines - with a sixth in Bedok by the end of the year. Both memberships come with discounts at partner merchants, among other perks.

NS55 will be a year-long celebration paying tribute to the more than one million Singaporeans and permanent residents who have served NS since 1967, when the first batch of NSFs enlisted in two newly formed battalions.

Commemorative events include a showcase in May, in conjunction with the Army Open House at the F1 Pit Building and an exhibition in June in Punggol and Bishan.

There will also be an interactive walking trail called Cepat Jalan - a drill command in Malay which means quick march - comprising islandwide augmented or virtual reality "discovery points" of significance to NS, including at Fort Canning and Esplanade.

The NS55 theme will be incorporated into events such as SAF Day in July and National Day in August; and community activities like an NS-themed family camp.

In December, the campaign will conclude with a combined Basic Military Training graduation parade and Mindef Reserve Parade held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Corporal First Class (NS) Han Zhiwei, 32, said the $100 credits would come in useful for his family's needs, including milk powder for his infant son.

NSman Harish Rai, 24, a second sergeant and company sergeant major with 795 Guards, appreciated the gesture to reward servicemen like him. "I'm particularly interested in the NS55 showcase, to see the history and how national service has progressed over the years," he said.