100 evacuated, 3 taken to hospital after personal mobility aid fire at Woodlands HDB flat

SINGAPORE – Gonzalo Montiel had just scored the winning penalty for Argentina to win the World Cup, and cheers erupted across Woodlands Community Club (CC), at 2am, where residents were watching the match.

Then, word spread about a fire at nearby Block 806 Woodlands Street 81.

Grassroots leaders and residents at the CC sprang into action and rushed to the block to help out.

Ms Mariam Jaafar, MP for Sembawang GRC, had also been watching the match at the CC and said: “A group of grassroots leaders headed down (to the block) right away, while a few of us briefed the team at the CC and contacted the relevant agencies before heading over.”

The residents and grassroots leaders immediately worked to help evacuate about 100 of the block’s residents.

Madam Lyn Ali, 45, a resident on the eighth storey, said she had been sleeping when she heard many people shouting.

“I thought people were shouting because of the World Cup. But there was suddenly a lot of smoke and I rushed my five children out,” she said.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said about 100 people had been evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure.

The fire had engulfed a one-room rental flat on the fifth storey, and three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF said preliminary investigations revealed the fire was of electrical origin. It is believed to have started from a personal mobility aid (PMA) in the unit’s living room.

This comes 11 days after the death of Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go, who fell unconscious when battling a fire in a two-room flat in Henderson Road on Dec 8. He died on the same day.

The fire was likely of electrical origin.

On Monday, SCDF said it was alerted to the Woodlands fire at 2am.