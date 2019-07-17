100 EU products protected under labelling registry

Since the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement was given the go-ahead in April this year, 138 applications from the EU for Geographical Indications (GI) labels have been filed in Singapore.

Of these, 100 have been fully registered, giving greater protection to products with the label, the EU Ambassador to Singapore, Ms Barbara Plinkert, said yesterday when she opened a seminar on GIs for agri-food products.

A GI is a sign used on products that identifies them as originating from a specific geographical place and possessing qualities or a reputation that stems from that origin.

In addition, the qualities, characteristics or reputation of the product should be essentially due to the place of origin, said the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

"Hidden behind the rather enigmatic term of 'Geographical Indications', there is something very fundamental: it is about cultural heritage, about traditions, and it is about quality," noted Ms Plinkert.

GIs have been protected in Singapore since 2014 under the Geographical Indications Act, in accordance with the World Trade Organisation Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) standards.

But a registry of GIs is useful in helping to enhance protection.

On April 1, Singapore established one, a move that also shows its commitment to the free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to come into force towards the end of this year.

STAMP OF APPROVAL

A total of 100 applications for Geographical Indications (GIs) from the European Union were approved. GIs are signs on products with a specific place of origin and with features specific to that origin. Here are 10 newly registered GIs. FRANCE 1. Champagne (sparkling wine) 2. Roquefort (cheese) 3. Cognac (brandy) ITALY 4. Prosciutto di Parma (ham) 5. Gorgonzola (cheese) 6. Chianti (wine) IRELAND 7. Irish whiskey 8. Irish cream SPAIN 9. Cava (sparkling wine) SCOTLAND 10. Scotch whisky

The protection of European GIs in Singapore is a very important last milestone for the FTA, and is of high priority to the EU, said Mr Damien Plan, international affairs officer for Asean and Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development in the EU.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement that the registry will enhance the Republic's reputation as an intellectual property hub.

This GI registry is open to applications from across the world, not just the EU, the ministry added.

The registration, coupled with the FTA, will enable Singapore food producers to export Asian food products to the EU tariff-free under new quotas.

Among those who hailed the benefits is Ms Jiang Yi Fan, head of science and regulatory affairs at the Food Industry Asia organisation, which works with food manufacturers like Nestle and Coca-Cola.

"The outlook for the food industry is quite positive because the GIs provide protection of authentic products, and value-add to farmers," she said.

"But benefits for the farmers will depend on support from the local government to put in place proper strategies and procedures to raise awareness among them and protect them," she added.

Concerns over whether food producers at the bottom of the supply chain would benefit from the GI regulations, as much as the authorities say they will, were one of the issues raised at a roundtable session.

"You need to know who are the producers and how much bargaining power they have," said Ms Amira Nabila Budiyano of Gateway Law Corporation. "The GI regulations give a baseline protection, but the price is left to the market and the bargaining power of each person in the supply chain," she added.

"For smaller businesses in rural areas, they tend to be less educated. Is there a rural or provincial government to step in for them?

"Ultimately, real enforcement needs to go beyond the GI."