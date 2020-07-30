100 Covid-19 front-liners, essential workers to be in NDP drive-past

About 100 workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight and providing essential services will be part of the National Day Parade (NDP) mobile column this year, in recognition of their contributions.

The mobile column - a drive-past of vehicles - also comprises participants from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Singapore Police Force.

During an NDP mobile column rehearsal at Kranji Camp yesterday, President Halimah Yacob met some of the participants involved, including 19 front-line and essential workers. She was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and SAF officers.

The front-line and essential workers, from sectors such as healthcare, essential industries and social service, will travel along five routes in the heartland on Aug 9. Organisers have said this will allow Singaporeans to cheer them on and encourage their efforts as the column makes its way around the country.

Yesterday, Madam Halimah said: "This year's National Day is very special, the SAF, together with the Home Team, is continuing with the mobile column, going into the Housing Board heartland, and also passing by areas of importance to Singaporeans."

She added: "This year's National Day Parade has a special component where we celebrate the contributions of our front-line fighters, and recognise their dedication, professionalism and commitment.

"They will be travelling together with the mobile column. I hope that we do not only celebrate them during the National Day celebrations."