10 young children, including two-month-old infant, rescued during drug raids over last 3 years

SINGAPORE – When officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided a suspected drug den in Sembawang Drive in February, they found heroin and methamphetamine, or Ice – and a two-month-old infant.

The mother – a 32-year-old known drug user – had been under investigation for drug offences since 2022.

Station Inspector Marlina Djumadi, a CNB officer who was involved in the raid, said the woman may have continued using drugs while she was pregnant, possibly endangering the health of her child.

She added: “Drug abuse is not a victimless crime – it has dire consequences on families and innocent children.

“I hope that the woman will be able to get the help that she needs so that she will be able to better care, protect and provide for her child.”

Based on reported cases over the past three years, CNB officers had to rescue at least 10 children during drug raids at residential units. Many of them were just infants. They included a six-month-old who was found in a unit in Geylang in July 2021.

In a separate raid that same year, CNB officers arrested 104 suspected drug offenders and brought to safety three young children, including a 10-month-old girl.

A CNB officer had to prepare milk for the child.

A spokesman for the bureau said: “Drug abuse affects not only the individual, but the families and children of abusers as well. In particular, children may be exposed to harmful drugs or drug utensils lying around the home, or to drug-taking behaviours.”

In the raids, the women were arrested for drug-related offences.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development said the ministry has established procedures with law enforcement agencies to ensure that any vulnerable individual in such situations can receive timely assistance.

He added: “Depending on the severity, CNB officers may alert the social service offices, family service centres, the Child Protective Service (CPS) or the Adult Protective Service for assistance.

“CPS will assess the family’s circumstances and ability to provide safe care for the child. If the child cannot remain safe at home or there are no other suitable kin carers, CPS will place the child in alternative care.”