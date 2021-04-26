10-year plan to boost Singapore's position as hub for intangible assets and intellectual property

SINGAPORE - A masterplan has been drawn up to strengthen Singapore's position as a global hub for intangible assets (IA) and intellectual property (IP).

Its initiatives include creating jobs and skills in the IA and IP sector.

The 10-year blueprint, known as Singapore IP Strategy 2030, was announced on Monday (April 26), and will involve a task force comprising at least 10 government agencies, including the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore.

The task force will be helmed by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, with Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong as deputy chairman.

One of the aims of the masterplan is to boost economic growth in Singapore through IP transactions and activities, and ensure that the country offers a conducive environment for businesses to protect and manage their IA and IP.

Plans to achieve this include creating a next-generation IP filing system to support innovators and enterprises.

The system will be more intuitive to use, with predictive assistance and a user-friendly dashboard offering users analytical insights for better decision-making when managing their IP portfolios.

It is targeted to be launched by the middle of 2022.

The masterplan also sets out plans to grow and attract innovative enterprises that use IA and IP, including giving them better access to publicly funded IA and IP for commercialisation.

For example, a new platform providing an online marketplace for enterprises to access professional IA and IP services is in the works.

Singapore will additionally spearhead an international IA and IP valuation panel to establish valuation guidelines, and build a pool of valuation professionals here.

There are also plans to promote IA and IP skills and competencies in job roles involved in innovation, as well as to develop national standards for IA and IP management.

On Monday, Ms Indranee said the masterplan will help Singapore generate new business opportunities alongside "good jobs" in specialised IA- and IP-related professional services.

She added: "By building up enterprise capabilities and skills in IA and IP management and strategy, (the masterplan) will help Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises emerge stronger in the post-pandemic economic landscape."