10 weeks’ jail for man who forged Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to attend Bruno Mars concert

SINGAPORE – A man who flew to Singapore to watch singer Bruno Mars perform, but did not have a ticket, forged a staff pass to enter the venue.

He struck up conversations with staff members of Singapore Sports Hub while recording videos of their passes, and used Photoshop to forge one with his face and name on it.

On May 24, Cameroon national Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu, 23, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, cheating and forgery, and was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kiera Yu said Tengueu arrived in Singapore on April 2 to attend the concert, which was held on April 3, 5 and 6 at the National Stadium.

On April 2, he visited Singapore Sports Hub and saw some staff members with passes entering the stadium.

He went up to several staff members and recorded videos of their staff passes without them knowing.

The next day, Tengueu took a screenshot of the staff pass from a video he had recorded and used Photoshop to insert his photo and name onto the screenshot. He then printed several copies of the forged staff pass at a printing shop.

That night, Tengueu wore a lanyard with the forged staff pass and a reflective vest to masquerade as a staff member.

He even posted a video on Instagram with him in the vest, with the text: “I’m trying to get into the concert of Bruno Mars without having any ticket.”

Using the forged pass, Tengueu entered the venue without going through security checks or having to scan a ticket.

Some time during the concert, he tried to enter the VIP area but was stopped by a security officer, who asked if he was authorised to be in the area.

Tengueu lied that he was actually leaving the VIP area, and the security officer took a photo of the forged staff pass before letting him leave.

After the concert that night, the security officer discovered that the Tengueu’s staff pass was forged. A search was conducted at Singapore Sports Hub, but he was not found that day.