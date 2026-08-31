Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

10 to be charged with outrage of modesty

Those who target vulnerable persons or domestic workers may be sentenced to twice the maximum punishment if convicted.

SINGAPORE – Two men are due to be charged in court on Sept 1, after they allegedly molested victims with intellectual disability in separate cases.



They are among 10 men, aged between 28 and 77, set to face charges for outrage of modesty on the same day, the police said on Aug 31.



In the first case, a 76-year man allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl with severe intellectual disability at a sheltered walkway in Clementi Avenue 3 on Oct 25, 2025.

The man, who is a friend of the girl’s family member, was arrested at the scene, after two bystanders saw what happened and called the police.

In the second case, a 40-year-old man allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman with intellectual disability on Sept 25, 2025. She was his colleague at the time and the incident allegedly happened at a garbage disposal room of a nursery in Jalan Lekar, near Choa Chu Kang.

The police were informed on the same day and he was arrested within two hours.

Both men are due to be charged with one count each of outrage of modesty of a vulnerable person.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, one can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Those who target vulnerable persons or domestic workers may be sentenced to twice the maximum punishment if convicted.

The police said that several of the 10 cases saw bystanders, friends, security personnel and the public intervening, providing assistance or swiftly alerting the authorities.

“Their actions helped to safeguard victims, preserve evidence and facilitated swift police action,” the police added.