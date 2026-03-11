10 people taken to hospital after accident between lorry and trailer on KJE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident happened during the evening peak hour on March 10.

SINGAPORE – Ten people were taken to hospital on March 10 after a lorry and a trailer were involved in an accident during the evening peak hour on the KJE.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the KJE towards Tuas , before the Choa Chu Kang Drive exit, at around 6pm .

Seven people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and three others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital , SCDF said. All of them were conscious.

Of the 10, nine are lorry passengers aged between 30 and 48 , and one is the 39-year-old lorry driver, the police said.

In a video of the accident on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante o n March 10, a lorry carrying people in the back is travelling on the outermost lane of the expressway.

A trailer is seen slowing to a stop in front of the lorry. Seconds later, the lorry collides into the back of the trailer.

The back of the lorry can be seen tilting upwards from the impact of the collision, and several people seated in its rear are seen lurching forward.

Police investigations are ongoing.