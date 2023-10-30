10 outcomes from the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim concluded a substantive two-day leaders’ retreat on Monday.

The two countries reached agreements in several fields, including SME development, intellectual property rights and tackling cross-border crime at the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the meeting:

More help for SMEs

A fund to encourage businesses from Singapore and Malaysia to invest in third countries was updated to support firms that want to conduct joint pilots in each other’s countries, especially in emerging areas such as the green economy and digital economy.

In a joint statement, both prime ministers also took note of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Enterprise Singapore and SME Corporation Malaysia to collaborate in developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from both sides.

The leaders also welcomed the progress made on the MOU on personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy signed in January.

Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ)

The two countries are working to ink an agreement on Jan 11, 2024, that will usher in the next stage of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

The zone will improve the flow of goods and people between both sides of the Causeway, and enhance the ecosystem of the Iskandar development region and Singapore.

The leaders also welcomed the progress made by the respective industrial cooperation, immigration, transportation links, innovation, tourism and environment work groups under the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia.