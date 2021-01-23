10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were no new coronavirus cases in the community or at workers' dormitories confirmed as at Saturday noon (Jan 23).

But there were 10 imported cases, taking Singapore's total to 59,260.

The 10 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, there was one community case and 14 imported cases of Covid-19.

The sole locally transmitted coronavirus case on Friday is linked to the cluster at BS Industrial & Construction Supply in Kallang, bringing the number of cases in this cluster to eight.

She is a Malaysian national who works in sales at the company, and is a co-worker of a 39-year-old permanent resident who was the first case detected in the cluster.

One of the imported cases is a 29-year-old work pass holder who works as Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew.

She travelled to Britain for work between Jan 12 and Jan 13, and returned to Singapore on Jan 14.

The other 13 imported cases comprise two Singaporeans, one permanent resident, one dependant's pass holder, three work pass holders, three work permit holders, one short-term visit pass holder and two special pass holders.

The special pass holders are sea crew who were tested onboard their respective vessels, which came from China and Timor Leste.

The rest were returning from Malaysia, Mauritius and Myanmar, France and Indonesia, and India.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 21 in the past week, up from two cases in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from two cases to five over the same time period.

With 24 cases discharged on Friday, 58,968 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remain in hospital, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 197 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.