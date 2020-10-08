10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; none in community

Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,840.

They included four infections in worker dormitories and six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community. The last time there were no community infections was on Sept 27.

A total of 39 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 150 were recuperating in community facilities.

Last night, MOH said three of the six imported patients had arrived in Singapore from Myanmar.

They included a 37-year-old man, who is a work pass holder, and two work permit holders - a 26 year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Another imported case, a 23-year-old man who is a Chinese work permit holder, arrived in Singapore from France, while a 27-year-old woman, also a work permit holder, had travelled from the Philippines.

The sixth imported case is a 35-year-old Indian national, a short-term visit pass holder who had arrived from the United Kingdom. MOH said the man's spouse is Singaporean.

All six imported patients tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

They had all been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Of the four patients in the dormitories, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases and had already been quarantined. He was tested during quarantine.

The remaining three dormitory cases were detected through surveillance testing such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

Update on cases

New cases: 10 Imported: 6 (1 work pass holder, 4 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 4 Active cases: 189 In hospitals: 39 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 150 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,609 Discharged yesterday: 12 TOTAL CASES: 57,840

MOH added that two clusters have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The first, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, is located at 2 Seletar North Link, while the other cluster was linked to construction sites at 9 Penang Road and 8 Loyang Crescent.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 57,609 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.