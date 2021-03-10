10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (March 10), taking Singapore's total to 60,062.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, there were six new coronavirus cases confirmed.

All were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.

They included one long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India and one work permit holder who travelled from Indonesia.

Another two cases are work pass holders who arrived from France and Italy.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders who travelled from India and the United Kingdom to visit their relatives.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories reported on Tuesday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from three cases in the week before to four cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

With five cases discharged on Tuesday, 59,890 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remained in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit while 97 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 117 million people. More than 2.6 million people have died.