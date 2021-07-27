10 new clusters found; 61 more cases linked to fishery port

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has found 10 new active Covid-19 clusters, including one linked to a general practitioner's clinic in Jurong West.

This brings the total number of active clusters here to 35, the highest number in the past month, MOH said in its nightly coronavirus update yesterday.

A total of three Covid-19 cases have been linked to Apex Medical Centre (Jurong), a clinic in Jurong West Street 92.

It is one of seven new clusters that have three infections each.

The remaining three new clusters have four cases each.

In all, MOH reported 129 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, including 61 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 858.

There were also six new cases linked to the KTV lounge cluster, taking its total to 243.

Nine new infections have been linked to Samy's Curry Restaurant in Dempsey, which now has a cluster of 22 cases. The Marina Bay Sands casino cluster has also grown, to 34 cases.

Of the 129 new locally transmitted cases, 76 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 25 linked cases were detected through surveillance, MOH said.

The remaining 28 were new unlinked cases.

Among the new cases is a senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH noted.

The ministry added: "We are likely to continue to see a high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community."

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Three of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while three developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 64,314.

So far, Singapore has had 37 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Giving an update on the nation's vaccination programme, MOH said that 7.19 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as at last Sunday.

More than 3.07 million people have been fully vaccinated, including 120,417 people who have recovered from Covid-19 and received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, more than 83,072 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been given to 67,970 people.

The latest figures come as the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 here laid out plans in Parliament yesterday to review the current restrictions early next month.

There are also plans to further ease restrictions in September, when about 80 per cent of the population is expected to have received the full two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the easing of measures will apply only to vaccinated individuals, and only if virus clusters are under control and hospitalisation rates remain low, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force.

Said Mr Wong: "I make a special plea to all who remain unvaccinated or have not registered to be vaccinated, especially our parents and grandparents: Please come forward."