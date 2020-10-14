HOME

1 Fulfilling mum's wish

After Madam Ng Yuet Hay was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July, her son Chia Fu Yong rushed to fulfil her long-cherished wish to see him tie the knot. He and girlfriend Tan Mei Xuan planned their wedding in two months, and they were one of 876 couples who said their vows on Oct 10, the most popular wedding date this year.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Carmaking returns to S'pore

Electric cars will be built at a highly automated factory in Singapore, marking the return of automobile manufacturing here and incorporating first-of-its kind features.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Vouchers for personal use

The $100 tourism vouchers that all adult Singaporeans will receive from December are meant for personal use only, said the Singapore Tourism Board.

WORLD

4 India to reopen cinemas

India will allow cinemas to open on Friday, even as its number of Covid-19 cases is set to overtake that of the United States. Faced with a battered economy, the government is continuing to loosen restrictions.

WORLD

5 Manila ends power tussle

Philippine lawmakers elected a new House Speaker yesterday, ending a protracted leadership battle that was threatening to delay the passage of a budget vital to rebuilding the country's battered economy.

OPINION

6 'Bidenomics' better for Asia

If Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the US presidential election, US economic policy will be less capricious and more multilateral, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

7 Dengue cases drop by 70%

Dengue cases have dropped by about 70 per cent since the peak of 1,792 reported in a single week in July. But Singapore is not "out of the woods" yet, said Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan.

BUSINESS

8 Institute for green finance

A new institute here will conduct research and train professionals to become talents in green finance, an area of banking and investment that supports projects that take into consideration climate change and other environmental concerns.

SPORT

9 Colours Awards to go on

The National School Games may have been axed this year, but 309 student-athletes will still be recognised at the 50th Singapore School Sports Council Colours Awards.

LIFE

10 S'pore picks Oscars entry

The drama Wet Season, written and directed by Anthony Chen, has been selected by the Singapore Film Commission as the nation's entry into next year's Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

VIDEO

Teen's high-tech farm

Hannah Joe, 17, has her own aquaponics and hydroponics systems in the balcony of her family's condominium. Her urban farming efforts come amid a national push for more food to be produced locally.

VIDEO

US foreign policy

Will the United States' upcoming election shift the country's foreign policy? Former top Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan talks about why Washington's pre-Trump foreign policy should not be idealised.