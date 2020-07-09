1 Cinemas set to reopen

Cinema operators say they are all set to welcome patrons again on Monday, with new safety measures in place, including only up to 50 patrons a hall and with a 1m safe distancing seating configuration.

2 Final pitch to voters

Political parties raced to make their final pitch to voters for their support in the general election last night, before Cooling-off Day today.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday that Australia should slow down the return of its citizens from abroad, as the country grapples with a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

4 WHO on airborne virus risk

The World Health Organisation has acknowledged "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of the coronavirus. This risk is highest in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

5 New security office in HK

In a move to show its presence, Beijing's new office for its intelligence agents was launched in Hong Kong yesterday after a new sweeping security law came into effect a week ago.

6 Food delivery war hots up

Once, there were the Big Three - GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo - but recently, 10 more players have emerged. Customers are spoilt for choice, but with thin margins and hot competition, the pie may not be big enough for all in the food delivery business, says senior correspondent Joyce Lim.

More than 500 Covid-19 patients here who have recovered are part of an ongoing study to monitor for long-term effects of the infection. The effort, which will continue for up to two years, is helmed by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

8 Poll on online banking

Eight in 10 respondents said they would continue banking online after the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by personal finance website SingSaver. The survey also found that about six in 10 older respondents - those aged 55 and above - have been using online banking tools frequently during the pandemic.

9 Faith in SGX slowly returns

Analyst confidence in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is gradually being restored after the bourse operator lost all of its buy recommendations over a month ago. Jefferies Financial Group and RHB Securities Singapore have lifted the stock to buy in the past week.

Local sports retail chain Sportslink wound up last Friday after accumulating debts to a "substantial number" of creditors. This includes employees who are owed a month's salary, said court-appointed liquidator Farooq Mann.

